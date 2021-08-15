Suspect in Edmonton suspicious death killed by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said Saturday an officer had shot and killed a suspect wanted in connection to a suspicious death in Edmonton.

RCMP said they were called around 12:20 a.m. Saturday about a man who was allegedly armed and holding a hostage in a rural area about 10 kilometres west of O’Chiese First Nation.

Officers, members of the Emergency Response Team and the Police Dog Service tried to find the suspect.

During the search, RCMP said they were contacted by the Edmonton Police Service and were told the man was also a suspect in a suspicious death in the capital city.

That police service was called just after 4 a.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check at a home in the area of 93 Street and 111 Avenue.

Edmonton Police said they discovered an adult woman who had died.

After the suspect was discovered by Rocky Mountain House RCMP, police said a confrontation occurred between the man and officers.

An officer discharged their service weapon.

The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and later died. No officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate.