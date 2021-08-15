Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in Edmonton suspicious death killed by RCMP

By Breanna Karstens-Smith Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:34 am
Rocky Mountain House RCMP have killed a man who was suspected after a suspicious death in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Rocky Mountain House RCMP have killed a man who was suspected after a suspicious death in Edmonton. File / Global News

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said Saturday an officer had shot and killed a suspect wanted in connection to a suspicious death in Edmonton.

RCMP said they were called around 12:20 a.m. Saturday about a man who was allegedly armed and holding a hostage in a rural area about 10 kilometres west of O’Chiese First Nation.

Officers, members of the Emergency Response Team and the Police Dog Service tried to find the suspect.

During the search, RCMP said they were contacted by the Edmonton Police Service and were told the man was also a suspect in a suspicious death in the capital city.

Trending Stories

That police service was called just after 4 a.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check at a home in the area of 93 Street and 111 Avenue.

Read more: ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in south Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Police said they discovered an adult woman who had died.

After the suspect was discovered by Rocky Mountain House RCMP, police said a confrontation occurred between the man and officers.

An officer discharged their service weapon.

The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and later died. No officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate.

RCMP tagEdmonton police tagASIRT tagAlberta Serious Incident Response Team tagEdmonton homicide tagRocky Mountain House tagEdmonton Suspicious Death tagEdmonton death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers