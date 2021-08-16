SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sandra Masters drops lip-sync video after losing COVID-19 vaccine challenge to Saskatoon

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 7:34 pm
The lyrics, “it takes two to make a thing go right”, is a public service announcement asking all remaining residents to make sure they have a double dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. View image in full screen
The lyrics, “it takes two to make a thing go right”, is a public service announcement asking all remaining residents to make sure they have a double dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Credit / Tandem X Visuals

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters released her lip-sync battle performance of It Takes Two by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock on social media Monday, encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

In July, the City of Regina lost to the City of Saskatoon in a COVID-19 vaccine challenge, a contest to see who could get the most residents vaccinated.

Read more: Saskatoon defeats Regina in latest mayoral COVID-19 vaccine challenge

Masters lip-sync video was the debt that needed to be paid.

Trending Stories

“We want residents of our cities to be safe and healthy. If this video gets the message out to more people to get fully vaccinated, then we’ve done a good thing,” Masters said.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan Health Authority numbers show that Regina is 70.66-per cent fully vaccinated.

Read more: Regina Mayor Sandra Masters wins vaccine lip sync challenge against Charlie Clark

“I would still like to see 85-per cent double vaccination in Regina. The goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible, so we need everyone 12 and older to get a double dose of the vaccine,” Masters said.

During their July challenge, 121,875 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given between both cities.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagVaccine tagSaskatoon News tagCity of Saskatoon tagRegina News tagCity of Regina tagCharlie Clark tagSandra Masters tagLip Sync Battle tagCOVID Vaccine Challenge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers