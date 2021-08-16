Sandra Masters drops lip-sync video after losing COVID-19 vaccine challenge to Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters released her lip-sync battle performance of It Takes Two by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock on social media Monday, encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

In July, the City of Regina lost to the City of Saskatoon in a COVID-19 vaccine challenge, a contest to see who could get the most residents vaccinated.

Masters lip-sync video was the debt that needed to be paid.

“We want residents of our cities to be safe and healthy. If this video gets the message out to more people to get fully vaccinated, then we’ve done a good thing,” Masters said.

Saskatchewan Health Authority numbers show that Regina is 70.66-per cent fully vaccinated.

“I would still like to see 85-per cent double vaccination in Regina. The goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible, so we need everyone 12 and older to get a double dose of the vaccine,” Masters said.

During their July challenge, 121,875 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given between both cities.