Montreal mayor unveils $885M plan to electrify transportation

Mayor Valerie Plante has unveiled her administration’s “ambitious” plan to make transportation greener in Montreal. Her goal is to put a whole lot more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years as the city works to become carbon neutral.

She arrived at her press conference driving an electric Communauto car.

“It’s an ambitious $885 million over three years, which will take Montreal among the world’s leaders on electric transportation,” Plante said.

The 50-page plan outlines 23 goals under seven different categories.

At the top of the list is making sure 84 per cent of trips on the STM network use electricity, and helping the transit authority move toward having electric buses only.

The city wants to install just under 700 new electric charging stations in the city, in an effort to push more people to ditch their gas-powered cars.

Sixty-six new parking spots in 34 different areas will be just for electric cars, and the city wants parking to be cheaper for electric car owners.

“What we want to show today is how serious we are in encouraging, supporting, rewarding people that are moving forward with buying an electric car or using one,” she said.

There will be 2,100 new electric Bixis.

Montreal’s own fleet of subcompact vehicles will all be replaced by electric cars when they reach the end of their lives.

The city even wants police cars to be electric once an equivalent becomes available.

“We will follow our ambitious but absolutely necessary climate plan that we have put together,” said Plante.

In a statement, the Montreal Regional Environment Council (CRE-Montreal) saluted the plan.

“The countdown to the end of gas vehicles being sold in 2035 has begun,” said CRE-Montreal spokesperson Blaise Remillard.

Sarah Houde of Propulsion Québec says Plante’s announcement will be good for the environment and the many local companies that manufacture electric vehicle components and infrastructure.

“It’s a smart investment in the future of Montreal, of its environment, of course, but also of its economy,” Houde said.

Plante also plans to encourage businesses to make deliveries using electric vehicles.

The full plan can be found on the city’s website.