Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Quebec unveils detailed plan to electrify most school buses by 2030

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Click to play video: 'Cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Quebec with electric buses' Cutting greenhouse gas emissions in Quebec with electric buses
WATCH: In the fall, Quebec Premier François Legault announced an action plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. One measure included the electrification of 65 per cent of school buses by 2030. On Friday, the government unveiled a more detailed plan on how it will actually achieve that goal. As Global's Olivia O'Malley reports, the news has everyone charged up.

In the fall, Quebec Premier François Legault announced an action plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. One measure included the electrification of 65 per cent of school buses by 2030.

The government announced Friday morning that $250 million will be invested over the next three years to achieve that goal of electrifying the fleet. Quebec’s Transport Minister François Bonnardel says in that time, nearly 2,600 electric school buses will hit the road, phasing out diesel ones.

He said it’s an ambitious goal and an ambitious response, to reduce 800,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the next three years.

“It will not only decrease greenhouse gas emissions but it will also reduce air pollution, especially for the kids,” said Daniel Breton, Electric Mobility Canada President and CEO. “Diesel for buses it really has an impact on the kids (health).”

Read more: Quebec, Ottawa to inject $100M to build Montreal-area electric vehicle battery plant

Story continues below advertisement

According to QESBA Executive Director Russell Copeman, school bus electrification will also act as a lesson for children.

“Especially schools, where we are trying to teach young people about climate change and the determinants of greenhouse gas emissions … the electrification of a fleet of buses is a very positive thing,” Copeman said.

Assistance from Quebec is intended to finance the purchase of vehicles, which cost approximately $300,000 per unit, and the installation of charging stations.

Quebec electric bus and truck manufacturing company Lion Electric is set to benefit from the announcement. However, Bonnardel said if local companies cannot keep up with the demand, buses could be imported from the United States.

However, the company doesn’t see that as a problem.

“We’re all ready to supply the demand, we’re ready for capacity of productions. We can do 2,500 vehicles per year and then we’ve developed a whole ecosystem around electrification,” said Lion’s vice-president of marketing and communications, Patrick Gervais.

Read more: Canada not on track to hit 1st electric vehicle target by 2025

Gervais believes the opportunity could benefit the local economy while putting Quebec on the map as an international leader in electrification.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re really proud to say that 80 per cent of the parts that we have on our vehicles comes from Canada,” Gervais said. “We have 150 vendors here in the province of Quebec.”

Breton says the plan is part of an array of solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but nevertheless one step in the right direction.

“It’s one of the answers, because we have to do more public transit, biking and we have to do more car-sharing and carpooling, so it’s part of the solution, that’s for sure.”

Click to play video: 'Quebec, Ottawa to inject $100M for Montreal-are electric vehicle battery plant' Quebec, Ottawa to inject $100M for Montreal-are electric vehicle battery plant
Quebec, Ottawa to inject $100M for Montreal-are electric vehicle battery plant – Mar 15, 2021

— With files from The Canadian Press

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecMontrealGreenhouse Gas Emissionsschool busesLion ElectricQuebec electric school buseselectric transportationelectrify school bus

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers