Health

B.C. records almost 1,450 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. officials report 1,434 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, one additional death' B.C. officials report 1,434 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, one additional death
In a written statement, B.C. health officials reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, August 16 and one death of a person in their 50s. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details on the active case numbers and the worksites in the Northern Health region where cases have appeared.

The COVID-19 case numbers in B.C. remained high this weekend, with 1,434 new cases reported over the three-day period.

There were 532 from Friday to Saturday, 441 from Saturday to Sunday and 461 from Sunday to Monday.

Read more: B.C. records a staggering new 717 COVID-19 cases, the highest since early May

Click to play video: 'The push for higher vaccination rates in B.C.' The push for higher vaccination rates in B.C.
The push for higher vaccination rates in B.C.

More than half of the new cases, 734, were once again in the Interior Health region.

In addition, there were 316 new cases in Fraser Health, 198 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 74 new cases in Northern Health, and 112 new cases in Island Health.

This brings B.C.’s total cases number to 156,513 since the start of the pandemic.

Sadly, there was also one death over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,780.

Click to play video: 'B.C. teachers concerned about returning to class with COVID-19 cases rising' B.C. teachers concerned about returning to class with COVID-19 cases rising
B.C. teachers concerned about returning to class with COVID-19 cases rising

Twenty-two more people have been admitted to the hospital, for a total of 104 around the province. There are 47 in intensive care.

There are now 5,090 active cases of the virus in B.C.

As of Monday, 82.6 per cent (3,830,337) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 73.2 per cent (3,393,049) received their second dose.

In addition, 83.5 per cent (3,609,557) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 74.6 per cent (3,227,388) received their second dose

