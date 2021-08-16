Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle crash sends one person to the hospital in Dufferin County, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 2:19 pm
The motorcycle driver was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries following the crash in Dufferin County.
The motorcycle driver was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries following the crash in Dufferin County. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are investigating a Dufferin County crash involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck that sent one person to the hospital on Sunday evening.

At about 5:25 p.m., officers responded to the scene at County Road 124 and Sideroad 30.

As a result of the crash, the motorcycle driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre.

Any witnesses of the collision are asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

