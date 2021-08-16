Menu

August 21 – Westend Seniors Activity Centre

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted August 16, 2021 1:01 pm
Westend Senors Activity Centre will be on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at noon. View image in full screen
Westend Senors Activity Centre will be on Talk to the Experts this Saturday at noon. Courtesy: Westend Seniors Activity Centre

Westend Seniors Activity Centre is hosting an Amazing Race on August 25th and 26th to showcase how senior serving businesses play a crucial role in building an age-friendly city.
Saturday, Doctor Haidong Liang of the Westend Seniors Activity Centre, Stacy Maurier of Estate Connection Law Firm, and Barbara Jaffray from Revera Retirement Living, join Talk To The Experts. They’ll discuss how non-profit organizations and seniors serving businesses can work together to help seniors and their families achieve healthy aging in their communities.

Trending Stories

Click HERE for more information!

 

