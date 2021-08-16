Say cheese! Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph eats poutine out of Stanley Cup

Send this page to someone via email

Time isn’t well spent in Montreal without ordering and devouring a poutine — but what about eating it out of the Stanley Cup?

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph did exactly that while visiting the city over the weekend to show off the holy grail of hockey.

The team, which is the back-to-back champion of the NHL finals, tweeted out a video of Joseph grinning as a vat of gravy was poured onto cheese curds and fries.

Joseph, 24, is seen digging into the poutine as people take photos and videos of the iconic meal served out of the coveted championship trophy.

The reaction to the poutine-filled Stanley Cup was swift on social media, where some hockey fans were excited about the one-of-a-kind dining experience.

“Having poutine out of the Stanley Cup is now a new life goal,” one person wrote in response on Twitter.

“It’s the most Canadian thing you can do with the Cup,” another fan chimed in.

“He’s my hero and I’m not even a Lightning fan,” one man wrote.

Some fans also admitted they were a little bit jealous of Joseph.

Others weren’t as pleased, however.

A long-time Tampa Bay fan said he thought it was disrespectful and didn’t “care for this even as a Lightning lifer.”

“I’m both proud and horrified,” another said.

The decision to eat the local culinary delight out of the Stanley Cup comes as Quebec natives of the Lightning team have been making the rounds through la belle province with the trophy.

Joseph was in Montreal North over the weekend for celebrations, while forward Alex Killorn headed back home to Beaconsfield to show off Lord Stanley’s cup last week.

