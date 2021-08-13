Tampa Bay forward Alex Killorn brings Stanley Cup to his West Island homecoming

The Montreal Canadiens might have lost in the Stanley Cup final this year, but Lord Stanley has still found its way back to Montreal. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn kicked off his one day with the Cup by going back to his roots, bringing it to Beaconsfield.

“I grew up playing hockey across the street and I know if when I was younger and there was a guy from the area that won the cup, you know how special it would be to see the cup in your hometown,” said Killorn.

The celebration in Centennial Park was quite the homecoming. The 31-year-old hockey player was gifted a key to the city and he gave Mayor Georges Bourelle a signed Tampa Bay jersey.

Although Killorn is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, this is the first time he has been able to bring it home.

“I haven’t seen my mom in two years. She’s never seen me as a Stanley Cup Champion,” he said.

His mother still lives in Beaconsfield with her father. She said seeing her son hoist the Stanley Cup is still surreal.

“I’m really proud of him and I just hope that he can find all sorts of ways to give back to the kids and the community,” said Cindy Killorn.

The champion’s relatable upbringing, playing for local hockey leagues and skating on Beaconsfield’s outdoor rinks, acts as inspiration for youth in attendance.

“It makes you feel like anyone can do anything. If you try your hardest, you can win like he did,” said 11-year-old Ethan Feldman.

Almost 2,000 people waited in 40 C weather to meet the local legend. Killorn made sure everyone who wanted a picture and autograph got one. He even let a couple put their one-month-old baby in the Cup for a photo.

Some jaded Habs fans were even willing to put their feelings aside for the day.

“Obviously, I would have appreciated it if the Montreal Canadiens had won, but this is the first time I get to see the Stanley Cup like this as well, so it’s nice to make memories with the family,” said Raymond Tomasino, who brought his wife and two young children.

The Tampa Bay Lightning get the Cup for 100 days, and with several Quebecois players and staff, it’s spending a fair amount of time in the province.

“We spend a bunch of time around the Montreal area,” said Howie Borrow, one of the ‘keepers of the Cup.’ “We’re going to be in Quebec probably for a few more days.”

The next stop is Montreal North on Sunday with forward Mathieu Joseph.