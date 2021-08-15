Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mathieu Joseph is visiting the Stanley Cup in Montreal North

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2021 2:16 pm

MONTREAL _ The Stanley Cup will stop in Montreal-Nord on Sunday morning. Young people from the neighborhood will have the opportunity to meet the right winger of the Tampa Bay Lightning and native of the borough, Mathieu Joseph.

The hockey player and the iconic National League (NHL) championship trophy will be at the Fleury arena as part of a tour of Quebec. Access to the arena is however restricted to people with an invitation due to health restrictions.

Read more: Tampa Bay forward Alex Killorn brings Stanley Cup to his West Island homecoming

The ceremony, which wishes to celebrate the perseverance and athletic success of young people, must begin at 9:00 a.m. and will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Borough of Montréal-Nord.

Trending Stories

The 24-year-old will meet with young people from the neighborhood to share his experience and take part in a photoshoot.

Story continues below advertisement

The town hall of Montreal-North organized the event which will be in the presence of the mayoress of the borough, Christine Black and the president of the Minor hockey organization of Montreal-North, Kevin Riopel.

Click to play video: 'Beaconsfield, Que., gets a Stanley Cup visit' Beaconsfield, Que., gets a Stanley Cup visit
Beaconsfield, Que., gets a Stanley Cup visit
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal tagWest Island tagStanley Cup tagBeaconsfield tagMontreal North tagmathieu joseph tagStanley Cup Visit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers