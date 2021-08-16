Menu

Canada

Peterborough firefighters rescue man after partial trench collapse

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 8:23 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough firefighters rescue man after trench collapse' Peterborough firefighters rescue man after trench collapse
Peterborough firefighters spent over an hour working to rescue a man who was trapped after a trench partially collapse on him on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough firefighters received a round of applause as they rescued a man from a collapsed trench on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a home on Brioux Avenue in the city’s south end.

There they found a man who trapped up to his waist in dirt after a trench partially collapsed, said platoon chief Don Broersma.

He said up to 15 firefighters worked for over an hour, using a “methodically controlled” specialized trench rescue operation, to safely extricate the man.

Part of the operation involved placing shoring trench boxes along the walls of the trench to prevent further collapse.

The man was in good spirits, seen smiling as firefighters carried him to a paramedic’s stretcher. Bystanders gave the firefighters a round of applause.

Firefighters assembled shoring trench boxes s to stabilize the trench before attempting to remove the man. View image in full screen
Firefighters assembled shoring trench boxes s to stabilize the trench before attempting to remove the man. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The man was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with unknown injuries.

The cause of the trench collapse has yet to be determined

— More to come

