Canada
June 14, 2018 6:00 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 6:05 pm

Man trapped after trench collapses at east Edmonton construction site

By Online journalist  Global News

Emergency crews were called to an east Edmonton construction site Thursday afternoon after a man became trapped when a trench collapsed, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The spokesperson said seven crews, including a technical rescue crew, were called to the scene at 43 Street and 104 Avenue at about 2:50 p.m.

The man was still responsive shortly before 4 p.m. and crews were working to pull him out.

It was not known what type of construction site the incident occurred at or if the trapped man is a worker.

More to come…

