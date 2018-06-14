Man trapped after trench collapses at east Edmonton construction site
Emergency crews were called to an east Edmonton construction site Thursday afternoon after a man became trapped when a trench collapsed, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
The spokesperson said seven crews, including a technical rescue crew, were called to the scene at 43 Street and 104 Avenue at about 2:50 p.m.
The man was still responsive shortly before 4 p.m. and crews were working to pull him out.
It was not known what type of construction site the incident occurred at or if the trapped man is a worker.
More to come…
