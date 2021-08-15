COVID-19: Sask. Health warns of exposure on Aug. 6 Rider game shuttle

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 on a shuttle bus from Birmingham’s Vodka and Ale House Regina to Mosaic Stadium.

The SHA said a person or persons sat near the front of the bus while infectious on the ride to the stadium at 6:30 p.m. and on the way back to Birmingham’s at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.

“Contact tracing is ongoing; however, as those in question rode on shuttles with people unknown to them and likely within six feet, and they were not wearing masks, the contact tracing has been difficult,” the SHA wrote in a release.

The SHA is asking anyone who chooses to ride a shuttle or bus at this time to note the number of people on the shuttle or bus, where they are sitting (row and seat) and wear a mask.

SHA said this is useful information for contact tracing and “can help avoid situations like this in the future.”

Following Disease Control Regulations, all individuals in attendance and particularly anyone who rode on the Birmingham’s shuttle should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Aug. 20.

If symptoms develop, individuals are asked to start self-isolating immediately and seek testing immediately.