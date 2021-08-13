Sask. Health issue warning about COVID-19 exposure at Saskatchewan Roughriders game

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the Aug. 6 Saskatchewan Roughriders game in the Pil Country section.

The SHA said a person or persons were in this section while infectious with the virus.

Contact tracing for the Aug. 6 game is ongoing, however the SHA said it is difficult as this case was located in the Pil Country section.

Pil Country tickets are sold as standing room only.

The SHA said there is at least one case of an infected individual attending the game in this section.

According to Saskatchewan’s disease control regulations, all individuals in attendance – particularly attendees who were in the Pil Country section – on Aug. 6 between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Aug. 20.

If symptoms develop, individuals should self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

If individuals are feeling unwell or were in contact with a sick person while at the game or after, they should self-isolate and seek testing immediately.