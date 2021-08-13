SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Sask. Health issue warning about COVID-19 exposure at Saskatchewan Roughriders game

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 6:44 pm
Sask. Health issue warning about COVID-19 exposure at Saskatchewan Roughriders game - image View image in full screen
Moises Canales-Lavigne / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the Aug. 6 Saskatchewan Roughriders game in the Pil Country section.

The SHA said a person or persons were in this section while infectious with the virus.

Read more: Roughriders announce 56th Labour Day Classic has sold out

Contact tracing for the Aug. 6 game is ongoing, however the SHA said it is difficult as this case was located in the Pil Country section.

Pil Country tickets are sold as standing room only.

The SHA said there is at least one case of an infected individual attending the game in this section.

According to Saskatchewan’s disease control regulations, all individuals in attendance – particularly attendees who were in the Pil Country section – on Aug. 6 between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Aug. 20.

If symptoms develop, individuals should self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

Read more: With large gatherings open again in Saskatchewan, is it safe to go? Experts advise caution

If individuals are feeling unwell or were in contact with a sick person while at the game or after, they should self-isolate and seek testing immediately.

