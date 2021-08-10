Increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at Diva’s Nightclub in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there is an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure for people who were at a Saskatoon nightclub at the end of July.

At least one person was at Diva’s Nightclub from 11 p.m. on July 31 to 3 a.m. on Aug. 1 while they were infectious.

An outbreak at the nightclub was declared by public health officials on Aug. 9.

The SHA said anyone who was in attendance during those four hours should immediately seek testing for COVID-19.

Health officials said the exception is anyone who has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the second dose administered on or before July 16.

In those cases, people should self-monitor for symptoms until Aug. 15 and if symptoms develop, they should self-isolate immediately and seek testing.

The SHA said anyone self-isolating needs to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.

Symptoms can develop between two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

It is the second nightclub in Saskatoon in less than a week for which the SHA has issued an exposure risk.

On Aug. 3, health officials said anyone who attended Pink Lounge & Nightclub between 10 p.m. on July 24 to 3 a.m. on July 25 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

An outbreak was declared at Pink’s on Aug. 4.

