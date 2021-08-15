Menu

Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fall to 0-2 after lopsided loss in Saskatchewan

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 15, 2021 10:14 am

Two games into the 2021 CFL season and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are still searching for their first win of the year.

Cody Fajardo threw two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 30-8 victory over Hamilton at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.

The Riders scored 24 points off six Ticats turnovers and sacked QB Jeremiah Masoli four times in picking up their second consecutive win.

Masoli completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 135 yards and two interceptions while Fajardo led the Roughriders with 222 yards after completing 17 of his 25 passes.

Quarterback Dane Evans replaced Masoli early in the fourth quarter but could not get Hamilton into the endzone.

The announced attendance of 27,076 was the smallest crowd ever at Mosaic Stadium and the smallest crowd for a Roughriders home game since July 17, 2015 when 26,159 fans watched Saskatchewan lose 27-24 against the B.C. Lions.

Read more: Alouettes down Elks 30-13 in season debut

Hamilton will now enter its first bye week of the season.

The Tiger-Cats next play Aug. 27 in Montreal.

CFL Canadian Football League Saskatchewan Roughriders Tiger Cats Mosaic Stadium Ticats football Hamilton Tiger-Cats

