Alouettes down Elks 30-13 in season debut

Vernon Adams Jr. passed for 211 yards and two touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes started their Canadian Football League season on solid footing, humbling the Edmonton Elks 30-13 on Saturday.

Montreal (1-0) began the 2021 CFL campaign with a bye week.

The Elks remained winless at 0-2 after losing their season debut 16-12 to Ottawa in their home opener last week. They failed to record a touchdown in that contest.

Edmonton made it to a first-and-goal situation on its opening drive Saturday, but ended up accepting a 10-yard Sean Whyte field goal.

Montreal surged ahead on the final play of the first quarter as Jake Wieneke made a diving catch on an Adams pass for a 42-yard touchdown reception.

The Elks struggled in the red zone again early in the second as quarterback Trevor Harris bobbled the snap on an unsuccessful third-and-one attempt at the Montreal eight.

