Ontario government reports 578 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The Ontario government is reporting 578 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths linked to the virus.

Saturday’s case count is higher than Friday’s, which saw 510 new infections reported.

Provincial officials noted two more people died on Friday, bringing the total number of people dead to 9,418.

There are currently 136 patients with COVID-19 in general hospital wards. There are 111 people in intensive care units and 72 of those ICU patients are on ventilators.

The Ontario government recently started including vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily data reporting.

Officials noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. However, the most recent data posted on Friday showed 11 people in general hospital wards due to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated while 74 were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. For those in ICUs, one was fully vaccinated while 57 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

On Friday, 23,468 COVID-19 tests were conducted and 2.4 per cent of those tests came back positive.

According to the latest provincial data report, 153 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 67 in Peel Region, 64 in York Region, 57 in Hamilton, and 42 in Windsor-Essex, 23 in Niagara Region, 21 in Halton Region, 20 in Durham Region and 20 in Middlesex-London. The rest of the public health units had less than 20 new cases each.

It was also reported 260 cases were deemed resolved on Friday. To date, 542,206 of the 555,050 people in Ontario who tested positive for coronavirus have had their cases classified as resolved.

The government reported as of late Friday, 81.40 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one of the two COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses while 73.10 per cent received two doses.

