Residents of Okanagan long-term care home relocated because of wildfire

Residents of a long-term care home in the North Okanagan are being relocated to the Lower Mainland because of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

On Friday, Interior Health announced that it was “proactively evacuating residents” from Pleasant Valley Manor in Armstrong after a nearby evacuation alert was issued because of the 58,000-hectare fire.

“Residents are being temporarily relocated to care homes in Vancouver Coastal Health and Providence Health, where we will work together to ensure safe continuity of care,” Interior Health said in a press release.

The health agency said its contacting families about the relocation.

Interior Health also said its working with Pioneer Square Assisted Living to support the evacuation of four clients with more challenging-care needs to Blue Heron Villa in Lake Country.

IH noted that there are an additional 11 residents remaining at the home who can be easily relocated should the need arise.

Those wishing to confirm a resident’s current location can call 1-877-442-2001.

“We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients and residents,” said Interior Health.

The health agency said wildfire planning includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19.

“We will ensure separate arrangements are made for anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19,” said Interior Health, “to protect the public from potential exposure.”