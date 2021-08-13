Menu

Crime

Bancroft, Ont. man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 8:29 pm
Bancroft OPP have charged a resident with two counts of attempted murder. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP have charged a resident with two counts of attempted murder. The Canadian Press

Bancroft OPP have charged a man with multiple counts of attempted murder following an incident on Wednesday night.

In a release issued on Friday evening, OPP said around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an assault at Woodview Lane in the Town of Bancroft.

Officers located three injured adults. Two of them were transported to hospital by ambulance. One of the them has since been released from hospital while the other remains in hospital for further medical treatment.

No other details were provided on the incident.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested one individual.

Maurice Martin, 36, of Bancroft, has been charge with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Aug 9.

The investigation continues. OPP ask that anyone with information should call them at 1-888-210-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

