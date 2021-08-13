Bancroft, Ont. man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Bancroft OPP have charged a man with multiple counts of attempted murder following an incident on Wednesday night.

In a release issued on Friday evening, OPP said around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an assault at Woodview Lane in the Town of Bancroft.

Officers located three injured adults. Two of them were transported to hospital by ambulance. One of the them has since been released from hospital while the other remains in hospital for further medical treatment.

No other details were provided on the incident.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested one individual.

Maurice Martin, 36, of Bancroft, has been charge with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Aug 9.

The investigation continues. OPP ask that anyone with information should call them at 1-888-210-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

