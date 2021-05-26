Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sault Ste. Marie-area man wanted for attempted murder arrested after carjacking in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP' Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP
A driver was taken into custody following a single-vehicle crash on 5th Line in Selwyn Township, west of Chemong Road on Tuesday night. Peterborough police say the vehicle was involved in a carjacking on Tuesday night.

A wanted man for attempted murder in northern Ontario was arrested Tuesday following a carjacking in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of George Street North and Perry Street after reports of an idling vehicle being stolen and a woman in her 60s being forcibly shoved out of the vehicle before it took off.

Read more: Man charged with drug-impaired driving after crashing stolen SUV from Peterborough: OPP

About an hour later, the vehicle was located just north of the city after it went into a ditch on the Fifth Line in Selwyn Township. OPP apprehended the driver and returned him to Peterborough police. A female passenger was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre treated for her injuries and released.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused had a warrant for his arrest issued by Sault Ste. Marie Police for attempted murder and several firearm-related charges, police said.

Trending Stories

Zachary Bisaillon of Batchewana First Nation in Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday to address the local charges.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank several witnesses and our frontline colleagues, Peterborough EMS and Peterborough County OPP, for their assistance,” police stated Wednesday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAttempted Murder tagCarjacking tagSault Ste. Marie tagBatchewana First Nation tagPeterborough car jacking tagPeterborough carjacking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers