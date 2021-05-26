Sault Ste. Marie-area man wanted for attempted murder arrested after carjacking in Peterborough

A wanted man for attempted murder in northern Ontario was arrested Tuesday following a carjacking in Peterborough.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of George Street North and Perry Street after reports of an idling vehicle being stolen and a woman in her 60s being forcibly shoved out of the vehicle before it took off.

About an hour later, the vehicle was located just north of the city after it went into a ditch on the Fifth Line in Selwyn Township. OPP apprehended the driver and returned him to Peterborough police. A female passenger was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre treated for her injuries and released.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle into the ditch on @SelwynTownship Fifth Line west of Chemong Road. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/bCiksylqSI — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The accused had a warrant for his arrest issued by Sault Ste. Marie Police for attempted murder and several firearm-related charges, police said.

Zachary Bisaillon of Batchewana First Nation in Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday to address the local charges.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank several witnesses and our frontline colleagues, Peterborough EMS and Peterborough County OPP, for their assistance,” police stated Wednesday morning.