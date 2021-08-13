Menu

Politics

Many Kingston-area districts missing party candidates ahead of federal election

By Megan King Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Many local districts missing party candidates ahead of federal election' Many local districts missing party candidates ahead of federal election
Political parties are scrambling to nominate candidates and begin their local campaigns as a federal election looks eminent.

With a federal election expected just five weeks from now, political parties are scrambling to nominate candidates and begin their local campaigns.

So far, the Liberals are the only major party to announce a candidate in each of the five ridings in the Kingston region.

Bay of Quinte is the only electoral district so far to have a candidate declared for all major parties, with candidates announced for the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Green Party and PPC.

Kingston and the Islands hasn’t had candidates nominated from the Conservatives, Green Party or PPC.

Hastings—Lennox and Addington is waiting on NDP, Green and PPC to see if they will field candidates there.

Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston and Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes are both without NDP candidates.

After reaching out to the four parties with missing candidates across the region, Global News received responses from both the Green Party and PPC regarding their missing candidates.

The Green Party said it didn’t want to comment at this time.

The PPC says its team is reviewing dozens of applications and that its “goal is to find candidates for all the remaining vacant ridings.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
