2 people still missing after fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

Two people are still missing after a boat capsized on the Bella Coola River near Walker Island Park on Aug. 10.

Bella Coola RCMP said they were called just after 11:30 a.m. after someone spotted a partially capsized boat drifting downstream.

Officers identified the boat as a fishing guide boat from a local lodge.

No one was found with the boat but police said they believe three people were on board.

Just after 7:30 p.m. that night, Campbell River Search and Rescue, with the use of a helicopter, found a body approximately two kilometres from Grant Road and four kilometres downstream from Walker Island riverbank.

That person has not yet been identified.

RMCP and Search and Rescue are using both air and water searching techniques to hopefully find the remaining two people.

The BC Coroners Service said it is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death.

If anyone has any information on this incident, or saw the boat earlier on Aug. 10, they are asked to contact the detachment at 250-799-5363.