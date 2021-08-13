Riders receiver Mitch Picton catches first career CFL pass

Send this page to someone via email

Even though Mitch Picton recorded his first career CFL reception last Friday night against the BC Lions, he acted as if he had done it hundreds of times before.

“Played a lot of football in my time,” said the 26-year-old receiver, who ended the night with three catches for 36 yards. “So once I got out there, it was just another game of football.

“It felt good to get out there playing again and at the end of the day, just contributing to a win is all that matters.”

And that professionalism is a big reason why the former University of Regina Ram standout is where is he today, in the starting lineup for his hometown Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“He’s certainly figured it out,” said Roughrider head coach Craig Dickenson. “He’s always been that sort of player and that’s one of the reasons I think he’s endeared himself to the fans in Saskatchewan and also to our staff and to our team. He works hard, he doesn’t say much and he shows up every day and gives us everything he’s got.

“That’s the definition of a pro football player right there.”

And one thing Picton prides himself on is knowing the playbook, which is a big reason he was a mentor in his rookie season to fellow Riders receiver Kyran Moore.

“We kind of started around the same time,” said Picton. “We came in trying to learn a new playbook in the CFL. The Canadian game was very new to him.

“I was struggling with the playbook for a long time,” said Moore. “And (Picton) was the one who was always next to me. And if I don’t know it, (Picton) knows everything.”

Picton said he learned those traits following in the footsteps of his brother Aaron and fellow older guys when he was playing with the University of Regina Rams. Then as he transitioned to pro after being drafted by the Riders in 2017, he learned from the likes of veteran receivers in the CFL like Naaman Roosevelt, Rob Bagg and Bakari Grant, who all taught him a thing or two.

“It’s a team game,” said Picton. “Receivers playing side by side, you both need to know what you’re doing if you want to be successful.

Dickenson said the team expects its players to help out their teammates.

“We challenge our guys to be mentors,” added Dickenson. “It’s not just enough to know your stuff but it’s also part of your job to bring others along with you.

“Mitch does that as well. He’s a good one to have.”

