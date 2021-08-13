COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 3 new cases in region

Send this page to someone via email

After two days in a row with no new COVID-19 cases, the streak ended Friday as Peterborough Public Health reported three new cases.

There were also no new resolved cases reported, meaning the number of active cases increased to five, up from two in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The 1,622 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.3 per cent of the 1,649 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The number of variant cases, however, remained unchanged at 828. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Other data from the health unit on Friday:

Vaccination clinics

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Wednesday, as was reported in this Global News story.

The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room.

Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

