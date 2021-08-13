Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police charge 2 men in 1 day for leaving dogs in hot cars

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Police officer smashes window to save dog locked in hot car' Police officer smashes window to save dog locked in hot car
WATCH: A police officer in the U.K. smashed a car window to rescue a dog locked inside on a hot day, footage released by the Wiltshire Police on June 12 shows – Jun 13, 2019

Halifax Regional Police charged two men on Friday for leaving their dogs in hot cars.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of a dog in distress inside a car in a parking lot in Dartmouth around 11:40 a.m. It said a passerby opened the door and took the dog out before police arrived.

When the owner returned to his car, he was issued a summary offence ticket under the Animal Protection Act for causing distress to an animal.

Later in the day, just before 3:30 p.m., police responded to another call from a passerby about a dog inside a hot car in a parking lot in Halifax.

“The owner was located in a nearby business and the dog was found to be hot but unharmed,” it said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Heat warning in effect for most of the Maritimes

He, too, was charged under the Animal Protection Act. That charge carries a fine of $697.50.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the Halifax area hit a high of 30 C on Friday, with a humidex of 39 C.

“On a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside,” the police release said.

“When the temperatures start to climb, we encourage pet owners to not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes.”

Click to play video: 'The dangers of leaving pets in hot cars' The dangers of leaving pets in hot cars
The dangers of leaving pets in hot cars – Jun 6, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagHalifax Regional Police tagDogs tagSummer tagHeat tagHot Car tagDogs in Hot Cars tagDog left in hot car tagman charged for leaving dog in hot car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers