N.S. Tory leader leans left with endorsement from former NDP cabinet minister

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston sought to emphasize the “progressive” part of his party’s name with an endorsement Friday from a former provincial NDP cabinet minister.

Heading into the final weekend before Tuesday’s provincial election, Houston was joined by Denise Peterson-Rafuse, who served as community services minister from 2009-2013.

READ MORE: N.S. election: Last week of campaign ‘has not been going well for the Liberals,’ says expert

Peterson-Rafuse said she hadn’t thought she would ever support the Tories but was drawn by the party’s health-care platform and the distance Houston has put between himself and the more right-leaning federal Conservatives.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill said in an emailed statement that Peterson-Rafuse was free to make her own choices but declined to elaborate.

5:42 N.S. election: PC leader Tim Houston talks health care, vaccines N.S. election: PC leader Tim Houston talks health care, vaccines – Aug 3, 2021

Peterson-Rafuse says she feels the NDP is not ready to govern because it has many new members who would face a steep learning curve if they came to power.

Story continues below advertisement

The Tories are proposing by far the most new spending of all parties in their first year in power — $553 million, including $430 million for the health-care sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2021.