Dangerous driving, assault charges laid after altercation on Northumberland County Forest ATV trail

Northumberland OPP have charged two men in connection with an altercation in the Northumberland County Forest in early June.

On Friday, OPP released details on a June 5 incident in which a side-by-side off-road vehicle and a pickup truck were involved in a collision following an altercation between several people.

Police say their investigation led to the arrest of two people.

David Hutnyk, 42, of Port Hope, and Larry Francis, 52, of Cobourg, were each charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Francis was additionally charged with two counts of assault.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 20.

