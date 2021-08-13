Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dangerous driving, assault charges laid after altercation on Northumberland County Forest ATV trail

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 11:35 am
Northumberland OPP have charged two men following an altercation on an ATV trail in the Northumberland County Forest. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP have charged two men following an altercation on an ATV trail in the Northumberland County Forest. Don Mitchell / Global News

Northumberland OPP have charged two men in connection with an altercation in the Northumberland County Forest in early June.

On Friday, OPP released details on a June 5 incident in which a side-by-side off-road vehicle and a pickup truck were involved in a collision following an altercation between several people.

Police say their investigation led to the arrest of two people.

Read more: Woman injured following ATV crash in Ganaraska Forest near Pontypool in City of Kawartha Lakes

David Hutnyk, 42, of Port Hope, and Larry Francis, 52, of Cobourg, were each charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Trending Stories

Francis was additionally charged with two counts of assault.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 20.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAssault tagNorthumberland County tagATV tagNorthumberland OPP tagCramahe Township tagGanaraska Forest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers