Woman injured following ATV crash in Ganaraska Forest near Pontypool in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Woman injured following ATV crash in Ganaraska Forest' Woman injured following ATV crash in Ganaraska Forest
A woman was injured following an all-terrain vehicle crash in the Ganaraska Forest near Pontypool on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported ATV crash along a trail in the north end of the forest in the area of Porter and Sandaraska roads in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Firefighters and paramedics went along the trail to meet and assess the patient.

Peterborough County City Paramedics Deputy Chief told Global News that a 47-year-old woman operating the ATV struck a tree along the trail. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, he noted.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene for a shoulder and upper arm injury, according to Barry, before being transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

An Ornge air ambulance was initially requested, but that was later cancelled, officials say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

