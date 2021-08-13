Laval residents purchase $4.8M plot of land to save it from future development

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Laval residents have come together to purchase a swath of land outside their condo buildings to protect it from future development.

Spending a combined $4.8 million, residents of the Quintessence condominiums off Boulevard Saint Elzéar Ouest have bought a little more than 36 square metres of green space.

The grassy knoll plotted with trees was slated to be the foundation of two future condo developments.

Residents revolted after developer Jadco Construction decided to change the proposed plans into a rental unit space, according to resident Benoit Durand said.

“This was not the original plan and it was going to reduce the value of our buildings,” Durand said.

After seeking legal advice, the group of 187 residents unanimously decided to purchase the land form the developer and split the total among them based on current property stake, Durant explained.

Individual residents said they spent between $20,000 and $40,000 each.

On Friday the land was signed over to its new owners.

“All the people decided here, yes, we have to invest. We have to keep the green space,” resident Pierre Courville said.

“It’s historical, you know. Everyone came together. I’m proud of that.”

Courville said the group plans to turn the green space into an open park for residents to enjoy.

He said the value of the grassy plot is worth a lot more than just the monetary value.

“It’s a natural space. It’s green. It’s wide something rare here in Laval,” Courville said.

All around the area on either side of the street condo building have been sprouting up creating a concrete juggle void of green spaces, resident Anik Freland said.

“We decided to grab the bull by the horns and buy the land. We decided to make it our own,” Freland said.

“We want to take advantage — walk and enjoy the beautiful space because there are none left here.”

In response, the city administration of Laval said it applauds the move.

“We don’t expect for citizens to take money out of their pocket to buy lands, but if they are ready to do it, why not? I think it’s a good initiative,” Deputy Mayor Stephane Boyer said.

But while residents have peace of mind for the green space in front to the building, it’s is the one behind them that they are concerned about.

A large swath of wet land lays behind the Quintessence condominiums.

Divided into six individual lots, the space is shared between two developers and the city, according to Boyer.

Much of the area’s future is still up in the air.

Boyer said the city is fighting and negotiating with developers to buy the lion’s share of the space and protect the marsh land.

“We have to look at the price tag. We are currently negotiating for the lands to be bought and to be protected,” Boyer said.

Condo residents say they are pushing for the city to take a stand and save the space from future projects.

“There are a lot of species there that we need to protect. I hope Laval will keep the wet lands and we will fight for that,” Courville said.

Since 2014, the City of Laval has been grabbing up green spaces in the name of environmental protection efforts. The city has spent $71 million in land acquisition deals, according to Boyer, purchasing more than 720 hectares of land — twice the size of New York’s Central Park.

The city says these green initiatives aim to help fight climate change, to improve the living conditions of residents and to reduce the heat island effect.

“I see that together, we will have to do more to respond to the emergency and protect the health for generations to come by offering them local green spaces and a better green canopy,” Boyer said.

Boyer said the city’s goal is to increase the overhanging green canopy on the territory of Laval to 27 per cent and 40 per cent for its parks.