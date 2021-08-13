Father charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with infant son’s death in 2020: Durham police

A father has been charged in the death of his two-month-old son in November 2020, Durham police say.
Police said a two-month-old baby boy was taken to hospital with brain injuries on Nov. 21, 2020. The infant later succumbed to his injuries and died on Dec. 7, 2020, investigators said.
The baby’s identity will not be released.
Upon investigation, police said 22-year-old Oshawa resident Alvin Serrano was charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
He’s been held for a bail hearing.
The death marks Durham’s ninth homicide for 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5223 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
