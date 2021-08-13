Menu

Canada

House destroyed but dog saved from southeast Calgary fire

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 10:46 am
The Calgary Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 10000 block of 86 Street Southeast on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
The Calgary Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 10000 block of 86 Street Southeast on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Global News

A home in the southeast Calgary community of Shepard was gutted by a fast-moving fire on Thursday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department said members were alerted to the blaze in the 10000 block of 86 Street Southeast by a neighbour who spotted smoke on their security camera.

No one was home when the fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m., but there was a dog in the backyard.

The Calgary Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 10000 block of 86 Street Southeast on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
The Calgary Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 10000 block of 86 Street Southeast on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Global News

The CFD said the neighbour who alerted them to the blaze rushed over and rescued the dog, keeping it safe until the homeowners returned.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through the roof of the home.

Because there were no hydrants nearby, the fire department had to shuttle in water for the crews to use.

Bat. Chief Paul Frederick said a total of 17 pieces of apparatus responded to the fire.

“Because it’s on the outskirts of town and there are no hydrants we had to bring in apparatus with water, as well as additional apparatus to relieve the crews that were first here,” Frederick said.

The Calgary Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 10000 block of 86 Street Southeast on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 10000 block of 86 Street Southeast on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Global News

The single-storey home suffered significant damage, the CFD said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

