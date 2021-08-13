Man injured in drive-by shooting in Calgary’s Radisson Heights: police

One man was rushed to hospital on Thursday evening after what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Radisson Heights.
Emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of 16 Avenue Southeast at around 9 p.m.
Paramedics took a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
