Man injured in drive-by shooting in Calgary’s Radisson Heights: police

One man was rushed to hospital on Thursday evening after what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Radisson Heights.

Emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of 16 Avenue Southeast at around 9 p.m.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 2600 block of 16 Avenue Southeast on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Global News

Paramedics took a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

View image in full screen Calgary police investigate a shooting in the 2600 block of 16 Avenue Southeast on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Global News