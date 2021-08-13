Menu

Crime

Woman killed, man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Memorial Drive in Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 9:04 am
Emergency crews respond to a fatal motorcycle crash on Memoiral Drive on Friday, Aug. 13. View image in full screen
Emergency crews respond to a fatal motorcycle crash on Memoiral Drive on Friday, Aug. 13. Global News

One person was killed and another badly injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Memorial Drive on Friday.

Police said a woman was walking in the area of Memorial Drive and 12 Street Northeast at around 1 a.m. when she was hit by a motorcycle.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal motorcycle crash on Memoiral Drive on Friday, Aug. 13. View image in full screen
Emergency crews respond to a fatal motorcycle crash on Memoiral Drive on Friday, Aug. 13. Global News

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

EMS said the man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The collision caused the closure of eastbound Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and 12 Street Northeast.

 

