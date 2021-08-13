Woman killed, man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Memorial Drive in Calgary

One person was killed and another badly injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Memorial Drive on Friday.
Police said a woman was walking in the area of Memorial Drive and 12 Street Northeast at around 1 a.m. when she was hit by a motorcycle.
Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
EMS said the man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
The collision caused the closure of eastbound Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and 12 Street Northeast.
