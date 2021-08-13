Woman killed, man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Memorial Drive in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed and another badly injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Memorial Drive on Friday.

Police said a woman was walking in the area of Memorial Drive and 12 Street Northeast at around 1 a.m. when she was hit by a motorcycle.

View image in full screen Emergency crews respond to a fatal motorcycle crash on Memoiral Drive on Friday, Aug. 13. Global News

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

EMS said the man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The collision caused the closure of eastbound Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and 12 Street Northeast.

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on EB Memorial Dr approaching 12 St NE. EB Memorial is closed b/w Edmonton Tr and 12 St NE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/HBJoTP21me — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 13, 2021