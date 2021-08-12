City of Saskatoon looking at possibility of opening Kiwanis Memorial Park to on-leash pets

Would you like to take your furry friend for a walk to Kiwanis Memorial Park?
A survey from the City of Saskatoon is asking what people think about opening the park up to pets on-leash.
It asks how in favour people are to allowing pets in the park, including on trails and green spaces.
Some dog owners say opening the park is barking up the right tree.
“All for it,” said Spencer Krieger. “Have two dogs of my own; would love to take them here.”
“I go everywhere on foot so when I have to be in this area (with my dog) it’s a waste not to go through the park,” said Elaine Nieman, walking 11-year-old Sheriff.
“Dogs need enrichment, they need excitement in their lives, they need to be able to smell and do new things so it’s good for the dogs, too.”
On its website, the city says it is exploring this option after getting feedback from residents and local businesses.
Currently, Kiwanis is the only riverbank park in the city that doesn’t allow pets.
Animal lovers, or people against pets in the park, have until Aug. 27 to complete the online survey. Feedback will be presented to city council in the fall.
