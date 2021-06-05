China Rescue Dog arrives in Saskatchewan

For as long as she can remember, Karie Yausie has wanted a golden retriever. But she thought it may be a while before she got one until she heard of China Rescue Dogs. That sped the plan up.

“I came across China Rescue Dogs and learned that they are made of these super heroes that dedicate their lives to rescuing dogs from unimaginable torture,” says Karie. “I started pursuing and emailing and the rest is history.”

“It kind of just took up some momentum in the spring, and then next thing you know, I’m on the road,” said her husband, Paul Yausie.

Karie and her husband Paul were so excited to meet Brandy, who was named after the rep that set up the adoption, that they drove 17 hours to Vancouver to meet her.

China Rescue Dogs saves dogs from slaughterhouses in China. They normally set up their adoptions with families in the United States, but now they have started working with families north of the border.

“And we also decided to go ahead and partner with a rescue in Canada that’s also taking our dogs called Loved at Last Dog Rescue,” states Brandy Cherven, China Rescue Dogs Director of Operations. “They are out of Vancouver, and as of the 6th of June they have taken 20 of our dogs for us.”

As for Brandy, she is enjoying all the love and attention and plenty of treats. She is also getting used to her new buddies. The Yausie’s also have two rescue cats, including one with three legs named Bella.

“We are one big happy family and I finally got my golden retriever and more special, she was a rescue,” says Karie.

“She is just awesome,” says Paul. “She is an awesome pet. You don’t know with rescue dogs what they are going be like, but she is just unbelievable.”

For more information on this adoption agency go to chinarescuedogs.org.