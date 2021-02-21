Menu

Canada
February 21 2021 11:37am
00:57

Saskatoon father and son duo make stick library for dog parks in the city

Dave and Jeremiah Carter made two stick libraries for the Chief Whitecap and Avalon dog parks. They are working on making another for the Sutherland dog park.

