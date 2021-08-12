Heat wave returns to Saskatchewan areas this weekend: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Another heat wave is upon us in Saskatchewan after a few days of rain and wind on the Prairies.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the mid-thirties for both Saturday and Sunday for all of southern Saskatchewan and portions of central Saskatchewan.

Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said heat warnings are imminent with some of the southernmost parts of the province possibly experiencing temperatures in the high 30s.

“Even after these past few days when everyone has been walking around in a sweater and using blankets at night, we are going to quickly get back to the heat and some people don’t understand how fast that can come on,” explained Lang.

She added that heat waves are normal for this time of year, but pointed to 2021 being an unusual year with sustained hot temperatures in the province this summer.

While residents should prepare themselves for the blistering heat this weekend, it’s expected that a cooler, more-seasonal pattern will make way once the weekend ends.

However, Lang said models suggest it will be a warmer, dryer fall.

“It doesn’t mean that it won’t get cold, it doesn’t mean we won’t get heat waves. It just means we will be warmer and dryer than average,” said Lang.

“We’re probably not done with the heat yet. Based on how this year has already gone with respect to the summer and how much heat we have seen, I don’t think we are done yet.”

She said the lack of cooler temperatures overnight during heat waves can be the hardest thing for people to deal with.

“Health statistics indicate it’s the overnight lows that don’t cool off and don’t give the body a chance to cool off, which doesn’t give the body a chance to recover and runs the body down,” Lang noted.

Lang reminded people to seek cool places as often as possible, stay hydrated and to avoid being out in the hot sun for long periods of time during heat warnings.

