Canada

Woman pedestrian killed by SUV near Spruce Home, Sask. on Highway 2: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 6:08 pm
Prince Albert RCMP said medical assistance was provided at the scene Wednesday night, but the woman pedestrian died on site of the collision. View image in full screen
Prince Albert RCMP said medical assistance was provided at the scene Wednesday night, but the woman pedestrian died on site of the collision. Callum Smith / Global News

A woman pedestrian is dead after she was hit by an SUV about 3.5 kilometres south of Spruce Home, Sask., on Highway 2 Wednesday evening.

Prince Albert RCMP say it happened at about 11 p.m.

Medical assistance was provided to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, also a woman, remained on scene. RCMP says no other injuries were reported.

P.A. RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstruction team continue to investigate.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
