Woman pedestrian killed by SUV near Spruce Home, Sask. on Highway 2: RCMP

A woman pedestrian is dead after she was hit by an SUV about 3.5 kilometres south of Spruce Home, Sask., on Highway 2 Wednesday evening.

Prince Albert RCMP say it happened at about 11 p.m.

Medical assistance was provided to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, also a woman, remained on scene. RCMP says no other injuries were reported.

P.A. RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstruction team continue to investigate.

