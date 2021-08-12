OPP charge Clinton man with counselling to commit murder

Send this page to someone via email

A Central Huron man is facing charges for counselling to commit murder and uttering threats to cause death, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP says through their investigation they learned that employees of a nearby business had been threatened.

On July 31, around 2 a.m., police say officers from Huron County OPP located and arrested the accused in Clinton, Ont., without incident.

Larry Bolger, 73 from Clinton, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death and counselling to commit murder.

The accused is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

