Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged impaired driver found in, out of sleep at Innisfil plaza

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 5:24 pm
The person who was reportedly in and out of sleep was charged with impaired driving and drug possession. View image in full screen
The person who was reportedly in and out of sleep was charged with impaired driving and drug possession. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

South Simcoe police say they found an alleged impaired driver who was in and out of sleep in a vehicle that was parked at a plaza in Innisfil on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Lockhart Road and 25 Sideroad for a report of the woman.

Read more: Drug-trafficking investigation results in charges for Toronto resident

Officers arrested the woman and sent her to the police station and seized cocaine.

Trending Stories

Jade Placido, 31, from Angus, was subsequently charged with impaired driving and drug possession.

Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Placido was released with a future court date.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County' Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County
Drivers narrowly miss head-on crash in Brant County
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe Police taginnisfil tagInnisfil news tagDriver sleeping tagImpaired driver sleeping tagInnisfil driver sleeping tagInnisfil impaired driver sleeping tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers