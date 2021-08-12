Alleged impaired driver found in, out of sleep at Innisfil plaza

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they found an alleged impaired driver who was in and out of sleep in a vehicle that was parked at a plaza in Innisfil on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the area of Lockhart Road and 25 Sideroad for a report of the woman.

Officers arrested the woman and sent her to the police station and seized cocaine.

Jade Placido, 31, from Angus, was subsequently charged with impaired driving and drug possession.

Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Placido was released with a future court date.

