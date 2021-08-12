COVID-19: No new cases for Peterborough area as active cases remain at 2

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
There were also no new resolved cases reported, leaving two active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.
The 1,622 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.6 per cent of the 1,646 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction.
The number of variant cases did, however, increase by one to 828. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.
Other data from the health unit on Thursday:
- Close contacts: 17, up from 15 reported on Wednesday.
- Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Testing: More than 56,350 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 100 since Wednesday’s update.
- Hospitalizations: At least 83 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
- Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports no COVID-19 inpatients. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.
- Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to an outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.
- Trent University: Reports no cases.
- Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.
- COVID-19 exposure: 76.7 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.5 per cent related to travel and 0.3 per cent have yet to be determined.
Vaccination clinics
The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Wednesday, as was reported in this Global News story.
The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room.
Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.
A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.
