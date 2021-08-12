Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 12 2021 8:19am
04:27

COVID-19 and Kids

Global’s Laura Casella speaks with pediatrician Dr. Harley Eisman about masks, the Delta variant and what back to school could look like for kids under 12 who aren’t vaccinated.

