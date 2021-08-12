Suspect in Quebec mall killing charged with 1st degree murder, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The man suspected of having killed Manon Savoie, 54, at a Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., shopping mall on Wednesday has been charged with first degree murder.

At a Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse Thursday morning, Marc-André Houle, 43, was also charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and theft of a vehicle, according to Quebec provincial police.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp said Houle, who is from Montreal, was already known to authorities.

Officials say they have found no connection between the victim and the suspect for the moment.

Police were called to the Galeries St-Hyacinthe mall on Cusson Avenue just after 10 a.m. Wednesday for an assault inside the shopping centre.

The victim, who was from St-Pie, Que., was brought to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The suspect had already fled the scene in a stolen vehicle when police arrived at the scene.

He was located and arrested in Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur after a brief car chase involving neighbouring police forces.

–with files from the Canadian Press