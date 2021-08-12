Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in Quebec mall killing charged with 1st degree murder, police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal police, SQ officers team up in special unit to tackle gun violence' Montreal police, SQ officers team up in special unit to tackle gun violence
WATCH: Montreal police, SQ officers team up in special unit to tackle gun violence – Aug 4, 2021

The man suspected of having killed Manon Savoie, 54, at a Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., shopping mall on Wednesday has been charged with first degree murder.

At a Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse Thursday morning, Marc-André Houle, 43, was also charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and theft of a vehicle, according to Quebec provincial police.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp said Houle, who is from Montreal, was already known to authorities.

READ MORE: Woman dead after armed assault at Montreal-area mall

Officials say they have found no connection between the victim and the suspect for the moment.

Trending Stories

Police were called to the Galeries St-Hyacinthe mall on Cusson Avenue just after 10 a.m. Wednesday for an assault inside the shopping centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim, who was from St-Pie, Que., was brought to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The suspect had already fled the scene in a stolen vehicle when police arrived at the scene.

He was located and arrested in Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur after a brief car chase involving neighbouring police forces.

–with files from the Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Montreal Police, politicians and community members react to east-end shooting that killed 3' Montreal Police, politicians and community members react to east-end shooting that killed 3
Police tagSureté du Québec tagQuebec police tagmall assault tagmall stabbing tagQuebec mall stabbing tagSaint-Hyacinthe mall tagSaint-Hyacinthe shopping centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers