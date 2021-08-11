Woman dead after armed assault at Montreal-area mall

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old woman has died after an armed assault at a shopping mall in St-Hyacinthe south of Montreal.

Quebec police say the woman was assaulted at the Galeries St-Hyacinthe mall on Cusson Avenue just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the suspect, a 43-year-old man, fled the scene in a vehicle and was later arrested in Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur.

Police cannot confirm if there is a connection between the suspect and the victim.

Police say the suspect is from Montreal. The investigation continues.

