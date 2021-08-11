Woman dead after armed assault at Montreal-area mall

A 54-year-old woman has died after an armed assault at a shopping mall in St-Hyacinthe south of Montreal.
Quebec police say the woman was assaulted at the Galeries St-Hyacinthe mall on Cusson Avenue just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
She was rushed to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
READ MORE: Quebec vaccine passport plan to start in September, won’t include retail stores
According to the Sûreté du Québec, the suspect, a 43-year-old man, fled the scene in a vehicle and was later arrested in Saint-Jacques-le-Mineur.
Trending Stories
Police cannot confirm if there is a connection between the suspect and the victim.
Police say the suspect is from Montreal. The investigation continues.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments