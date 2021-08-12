Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario First Nation receives funds to find residential school burial sites

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Supports for residential school survivors' Supports for residential school survivors
Noella Gentes from Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre of Winnipeg talks about healing after the discovery of unmarked graves in Canada, and some of the supports available for residential school survivors.

Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation in northern Ontario will receive nearly $2.9 million over three years in combined funding from the federal and provincial governments to identify unmarked burial sites related to St. Mary’s Indian Residential School.

The funding will support local research, engagement and knowledge gathering, memorialization and commemoration, and bringing children home.

Read more: Feds commit $321M to help residential school survivors, support burial site searches

“This funding by Canada and Ontario marks an important beginning in our journey together as governments to discover and document the truth behind the genocidal laws and policies that our Anishinaabe people suffer the consequences of even today,” Wauzhushk Onigum Chief Chris Skead said in a statement.

“We know this path will be extremely difficult, and we do not know what we will find, but we will be guided by ceremony, by our Anishinaabe laws and protocols, and by our survivors so we can start understanding how to deal with this trauma.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, an unnamed St. Mary’s survivor and Wauzhushk Onigum Elder said the project will be led by survivors, their memories, stories, as well as individual and collective healing.

Click to play video: 'March for Justice: Protesters demand investigation into residential school burials' March for Justice: Protesters demand investigation into residential school burials
March for Justice: Protesters demand investigation into residential school burials – Jul 31, 2021

“For decades, we have suffered in silence, and some of us still might not want to share,” they said in a news release.

Trending Stories

“Before reconciliation must come truth, and it is time to uncover the truth. It is time to share with the rest of Canada what happened at these schools and how it affected us, our parents, our grandparents, our children and our future generations.”

Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation has been guided by residential school survivors and families. The community is establishing pathways to work with the many families and communities that have been affected by St. Mary’s.

Read more: Piikani Nation to search residential school locations for unmarked burial sites

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian government will provide up to $2,498,230 over three years for the project, while Ontario will provide up to $400,000 for more than two years.

In June, the Ontario government pledged to spend $10 million to support identifying, investigating, protecting and commemorating residential school burial sites across the province.

Since spring, several Indigenous communities have announced that hundreds of unmarked graves have been found at the sites of former residential schools.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access this 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: support available for residential school trauma' Health Matters: support available for residential school trauma
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
First Nations tagResidential School tagontario first nation tagAnishinaabe tagResidential school burial sites tagSt. Mary's Indian Residential School tagSt. Mary's residential school tagWauzhushk First Nation tagWauzhushk Onigum tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers