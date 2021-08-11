Global News Morning BC August 11 2021 11:41am 05:12 Health Matters: support available for residential school trauma Angela White of the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society discusses the help that is available for those impacted by residential school discoveries. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103830/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8103830/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?