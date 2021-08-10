Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 10 2021 8:39pm
02:25

First Nations launch investigation to honour B.C. children who didn’t survive North Vancouver residential school

A trio of B.C. First Nations and the Archdiocese of Vancouver are launching an investigation into the former St. Paul’s residential school site. Catherine Urquhart reports.

