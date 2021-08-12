SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

N.S. election: Visits from federal leaders not equally beneficial for parties, expert says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 8:50 am
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, right, and Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill take the ferry to Dartmouth from Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, right, and Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill take the ferry to Dartmouth from Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A political scientist says bringing political star power to the Nova Scotia election campaign isn’t equally beneficial to the three main parties.

Cape Breton University’s Tom Urbaniak says for the Nova Scotia NDP and Liberals, recent visits to the province by federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be a boon for the parties.

But the same can’t be said for Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives, whose leader, Tim Houston, has worked hard to distance his party from the federal Tories.

Houston has said it “wasn’t helpful” when federal party members rejected a resolution recognizing “climate change is real.”

More to come.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
