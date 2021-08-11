SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.S. election: NDP says 25 per cent of drug prescriptions not filled because of cost

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2021 1:05 pm
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, left, and Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill, centre, greet provincial candidates in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, left, and Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill, centre, greet provincial candidates in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill teamed up with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh today to discuss the need for a national universal pharmacare program.

Burrill says a quarter of prescriptions written in Nova Scotia aren’t filled because residents can’t afford to pay the cost of medication.

Singh, who is touring Atlantic Canada, told reporters today the federal NDP is prepared to work with the provincial branch of the party to improve access to prescription drugs.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.S. election: Poll suggests tightening race as Liberal support drops

The Nova Scotia NDP says it plans to offer free birth control to anyone who doesn’t have private coverage.

The party is also promising to expand coverage for HIV prevention medication and for the vaccine against shingles.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians are set to hit the voting booths on Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagJagmeet Singh tagNova Scotia Election tagGary Burrill tagNova Scotia NDP tagPharmacare tagFederal NDP tagNova Scotia Election 2021 taguniversal pharmacare program tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers