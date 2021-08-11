N.S. election: NDP says 25 per cent of drug prescriptions not filled because of cost

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill teamed up with federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh today to discuss the need for a national universal pharmacare program.

Burrill says a quarter of prescriptions written in Nova Scotia aren’t filled because residents can’t afford to pay the cost of medication.

Singh, who is touring Atlantic Canada, told reporters today the federal NDP is prepared to work with the provincial branch of the party to improve access to prescription drugs.

The Nova Scotia NDP says it plans to offer free birth control to anyone who doesn’t have private coverage.

The party is also promising to expand coverage for HIV prevention medication and for the vaccine against shingles.

Nova Scotians are set to hit the voting booths on Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.